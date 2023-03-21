Peraso (PRSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Peraso to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.
Shares of PRSO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 8,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,447. Peraso has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $12.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peraso in the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peraso by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Peraso by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.
