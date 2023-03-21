Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $238.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.80 and its 200 day moving average is $224.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

