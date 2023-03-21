Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

