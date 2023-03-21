Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.