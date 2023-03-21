Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,476 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.90% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $678,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCRD stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $135.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.79%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Friday, March 10th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

