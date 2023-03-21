Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $630,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

