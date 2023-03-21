Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,336,000 after acquiring an additional 886,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 229,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 89,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 528.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the period.

XME stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

