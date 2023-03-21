Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IFRA opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

