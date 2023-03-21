Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.51.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

