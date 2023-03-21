Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,564,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 624.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 335,549 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 493.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 250,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 193.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 162,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,924.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 114,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 109,277 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBE stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $55.40.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

