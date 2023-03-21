Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,465 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,585,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $305.97 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

