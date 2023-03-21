Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,879 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

