Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Acquires 10,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.76. 808,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.69. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02.
Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Featured Articles
