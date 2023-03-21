Piershale Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 320,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,645 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,168. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.