Piershale Financial Group Inc. Invests $50,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,495,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,296,186. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

