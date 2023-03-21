Piershale Financial Group Inc. Invests $57,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 0.0% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $64,273,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,160. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.22.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.12.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

