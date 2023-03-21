Piershale Financial Group Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC increased its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.10. 874,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,647. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.51.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

