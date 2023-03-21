Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

PPSI stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth $56,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

