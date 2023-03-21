Piper Sandler Lowers WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $1.50

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.98% from the company’s current price.

WM Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

MAPS opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WM Technology by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Stories

