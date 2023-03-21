Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001394 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $76.33 million and $125,769.80 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00131219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00058058 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00037831 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.