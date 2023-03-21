Pirate Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $106,539.49 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $68.45 million and approximately $106,539.49 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00128964 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00037642 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

