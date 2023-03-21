Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.53. 280,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $238.48 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

