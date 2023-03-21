Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

IWS traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.97. 55,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,422. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

