Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,235 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Zynex worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Zynex stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 20,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $454.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.65 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zynex from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

