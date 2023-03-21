Polkadot (DOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $219.37 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Polkadot has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and $219.37 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $6.27 or 0.00022284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,294,493,307 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
