Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading Down 9.1%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 134,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 97,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Portofino Resources Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Portofino Resources

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

