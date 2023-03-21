Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

PW stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

