Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley Sells 6,778 Shares

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Precision Drilling stock traded up C$5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 165,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,126. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of C$61.79 and a 12 month high of C$116.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$940.22 million, a PE ratio of -34.48, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 12.6836735 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Precision Drilling

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.90.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

