Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Up 9.5%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s share price shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.40. 68,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 75,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $683.42 million, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 537,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,865 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 127,691 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

