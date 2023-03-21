Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Gap Up to $20.93

Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $22.07. Premier Financial shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 19,225 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.