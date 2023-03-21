Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,113,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,797,348. The stock has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

