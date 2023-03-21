Professional Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. 11,839,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,584,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.