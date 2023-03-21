Professional Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 101,777 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $76.72. 838,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

