Professional Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, reaching $339.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,773. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.