Professional Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,289,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 4.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

ELV traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.61. The company had a trading volume of 112,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.44. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

