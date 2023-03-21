Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 163.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Shares of NFLX opened at $305.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

