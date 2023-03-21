Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $91.01 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Prom has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00017785 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $91.01 million and $4.48 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00031381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00201031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,050.35 or 1.00041094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.18188523 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,377,069.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

