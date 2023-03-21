Prometeus Price Tops $5.01 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Prometeus has a market cap of $96.49 million and approximately $993,077.68 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $5.01 or 0.00018007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

