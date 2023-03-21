ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Position Lifted by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF makes up 1.7% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bull Oak Capital LLC owned 0.36% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,762,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $30.30.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

