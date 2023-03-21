Proton Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Proton has a market cap of $22.99 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.00365764 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,439.85 or 0.26585026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,348,143 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

