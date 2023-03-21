Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
PPT opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Offer Big Dividends
- Build Bear Workshop Stock Awakens From Hibernation
- Will Advanced Micro Devices Follow NVIDIA Higher?
- Analysts Remain Bullish On These 3 Regional Banks
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.