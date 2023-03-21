Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

