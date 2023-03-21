Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.79. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 7,525 shares traded.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

