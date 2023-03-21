Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $99.02 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.90 or 0.00035230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $99.02 million and approximately $25,065.70 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.80995775 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $59,259.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

