Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $11,224.22 and $181,997.68 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded 99.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00031371 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019159 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00201134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,129.12 or 0.99996036 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001002 USD and is down -50.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $186,644.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.