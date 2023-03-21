QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0109 (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $57.53 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

