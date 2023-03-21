Quarterhill (QTRHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.

QTRHF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $124.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the Licensing and Intelligent Transportation Systems segments. The Licensing segment focuses on technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

