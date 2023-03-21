QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.66 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $444.25 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00030955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00198080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,109.91 or 1.00207301 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00162706 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $444.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

