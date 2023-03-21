Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Quixant Stock Up 6.1 %

QXT stock opened at GBX 186.80 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.04. Quixant has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of £124.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Quixant in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

