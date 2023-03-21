Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO David Rawlinson Sells 89,300 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,730,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.