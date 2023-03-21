Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Insider Renee L. Wilm Sells 18,100 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 18,100 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $16,652.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

